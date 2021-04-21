North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.