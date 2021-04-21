North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million.

TSE:NOA opened at C$13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$405.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$16.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 699,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,085,537.55. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 712,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,613 and have sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

