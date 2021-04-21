North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 608 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

