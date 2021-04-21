North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 826 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.80. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

