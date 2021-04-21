North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 6,535 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 668,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,615 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $65.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

