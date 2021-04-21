Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NTRS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.20. 37,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

