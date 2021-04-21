Northern Trust Corp Acquires 66,228 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

SUZ opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a positive return on equity of 73.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.