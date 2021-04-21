Northern Trust Corp Buys 16,148 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 333,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,140,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock worth $84,529,430. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

