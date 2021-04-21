Northern Trust Corp Buys 43,317 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Party City Holdco worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $16,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

