Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.51% of First United worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First United by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First United during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First United by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of FUNC opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. First United Co. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.13.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of First United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,415.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,528 shares of company stock valued at $49,335 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.