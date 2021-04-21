Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Associated Capital Group worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $738.77 million, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

