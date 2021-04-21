Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $485.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 342,342 shares of company stock worth $12,744,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.