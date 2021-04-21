Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of US Xpress Enterprises worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USX. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 12,431.0% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $352,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USX opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $527.11 million, a PE ratio of -1,056.94 and a beta of 2.01.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

