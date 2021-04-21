Northern Trust Corp Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RFP shares. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -200.57 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

