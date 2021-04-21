Northern Trust Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.56% of Protara Therapeutics worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

