Northern Trust Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $29,545.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $221.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

