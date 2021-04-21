Northern Trust Corp Has $1.57 Million Stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.45% of NI worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NI by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NI by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NI by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NODK opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.23. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

