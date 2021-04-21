Northern Trust Corp Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

