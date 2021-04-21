Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Plains GP worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 72.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plains GP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

