Northern Trust Corp Invests $1.59 Million in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of SQZ Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQZ. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQZ. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

