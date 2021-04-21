Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

