Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Mission Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $6,307,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000.

Mission Produce stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

