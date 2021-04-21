Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of Howard Bancorp worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. Research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBMD shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

