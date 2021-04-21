Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,666 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of First Bank worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

