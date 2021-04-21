Northern Trust Corp Sells 321,638 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,536 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 321,638 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Exterran worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

