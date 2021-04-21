Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,620 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Olympic Steel worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Olympic Steel by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $302.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

ZEUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.