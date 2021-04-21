Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,933 Shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Protective Insurance worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTVCB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Protective Insurance by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCB opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. Protective Insurance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a PE ratio of -84.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Protective Insurance Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

