Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,051 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Insiders have sold a total of 4,720,957 shares of company stock worth $49,616,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

