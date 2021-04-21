Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTRS. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.
NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
