Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTRS. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

