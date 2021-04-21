Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.
NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $596,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
