Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,662. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $596,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

