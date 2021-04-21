Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPIFF. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

