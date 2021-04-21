NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 213.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of NorthWestern worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.