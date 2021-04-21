NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

