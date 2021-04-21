NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWE. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.