Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Increased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 285.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

