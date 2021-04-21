Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 1,597,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,089,080. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.