Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells $1,013,775.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00.
NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. 4,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.27 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
