Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Sells $1,013,775.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 5th, Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. 4,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.27 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

