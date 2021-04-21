NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.53 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at $129,506,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

