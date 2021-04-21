Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.42. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

