Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.50

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 7802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

