Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.73 Million

Analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce sales of $346.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $349.30 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $369.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 530.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.