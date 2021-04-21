NuBits (USNBT) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $596.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuBits has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

