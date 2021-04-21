NuCypher Reaches Market Cap of $205.91 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $205.91 million and approximately $28.83 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

