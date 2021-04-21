Nuggets (NUG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,180.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $2.49 million and $2,180.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00061297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.95 or 0.01013626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.71 or 0.99906089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.30 or 0.00633661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

