Nuggets Price Tops $0.0016 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Nuggets has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $2.68 million and $169.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00273716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $550.51 or 0.01027291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,739.35 or 1.00282019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00645685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.