NULS (NULS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $97.78 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $113.83 million and approximately $97.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00063059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01021961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00655910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.32 or 0.99785436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

