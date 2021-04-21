Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,648 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of MGP Ingredients worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,195.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Insiders have sold a total of 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $881,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.