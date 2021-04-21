Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of RadNet worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RadNet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RadNet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

