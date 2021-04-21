Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987 over the last 90 days.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

