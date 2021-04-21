Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 8,194 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.